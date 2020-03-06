Rabid bat found in Muskegon County home

The health department provided tips on how to handle a bat that you find in your home.

A bat found in a Muskegon County home has tested positive for rabies.This is the first bat to test positive in Muskegon County in 2020, the health department said.

According Muskegon County Health, rabies is a deadly, viral disease transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. In Michigan, bats are the most common carrier of rabies and sick bats are more likely to have an encounter with a human or another animal.

You can spot sick bats because they may also display abnormal behaviors such as being active during the day, being found inside a home, or not being able to fly.

People can reduce the risk of exposure to a rabid bat by avoiding picking up or touching bats, keeping rabies vaccinations up-to-date for pets, and bat-proofing the home.

The health department said most will never have contact with a rabid bat, but any direct contact with a bat should be considered a potential threat. If you find a bat in your home the health department recommends to safely collect the bat if possible and call public health officials .

You can reach Muskegon County Health at 231-724-1204. Information on how to collect a bat safely can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

