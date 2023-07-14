'Rebel Road', 'Bike Time' motorcycle rallies launch next week in Muskegon with new events scheduled

The events, collectively, are expected to draw upward of 70 to 100-thousand people to Muskegon over five days.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In less than a week, massive crowds will descend upon Muskegon for one of the area's largest draws and biggest spectacles: dueling motorcycle rallies expected to bring in thousands of motorcyclists from around the nation.

‘Rebel Road’ banners decorated storefronts along Western Avenue Friday in anticipation of the launch next week.

Event organizers and many volunteers, maintaining full schedules executing a host of last minute preparations. The process, they related, occupied most of the year, often beginning weeks after the previous festival concludes.

“We start planning almost as soon as the last event ends,” Kylene Gee, executive director of the organization responsible for staging ‘Rebel Road’ noted.

The event, nearing a decade-old, numbers among the state’s largest motorcycle rallies.

“Last year, [the City of Muskegon] estimated 60-thousand-plus over the five days,” Gee laughed. “I don't know how many more bikes that could fit down here.”

‘Rebel Road’s’ sprawling footprint, occupying much of the downtown area along Western Avenue, was expected to include two stages in 2023, one more than in the previous year, and a full line-up of musical entertainment.

Setup was scheduled to begin Monday, staffed by the organization’s small, yet determined bunch of eight volunteers, tasked with crafting the festive, party-like atmosphere visitors know--also introducing the masses to several all new events:

“We are bringing in with our sponsor, Reasons to Ride Michigan, they will be hosting a custom and vintage bike show, a motorcycle show in our main Lot,” Gee related.

Several favorites are returning as well, including the popular Veterans’ Tribute.

“Veterans are just a huge part of what we do here and so we like to honor them,” Gee said. “I really love that we have the Hooligan Flight Team flying over as part of the tribute.”

Several blocks away, meanwhile, dozens of stacked picnic tables filled a corner of the Hot Rod Harley Davidson Dealership parking lot in anticipation of the opening of ‘Bike Time’ Thursday.

Nearly in its second decade, the four-day rally is expected to feature three days of concerts held on site, featuring such acts as ‘Let There Be Rock’, ‘Mega 80’s’ and ‘RockStar’, each noteworthy Michigan bands in their own right.

Organizers pride themselves on including something for everyone:

“We have a Dad Bod Contest and Miss Bike Time Contest, we have Axe Throwing going on,” ‘Bike Time’ Spokesman Tim Lipan related. “A Sound-Off Competition--bikes with the best stereos will be awarded prizes. The list goes on.”

Welcoming thousands upon thousands of bikers and spectators alike, riding in from all over the country to the City of Muskegon.

“It’s a spectacle,” Lipan laughed.

The two events combined were expected to generate crowd sizes, he noted, of 70 to 100-thousand over their respective four and five-day spans.

“We're showcasing this area to the rest of the world,” Lipan related. “I think a lot of people don't know what kind of a jewel Muskegon really is. Once you get here and see what's happening, and then take a ride around, you'll realize this is the place to be.”

Rebel Road will launch a day earlier when its two campsites open on Wednesday.

All of the money raised will benefit the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County, which serves in excess of 20-thousand area children on an annual basis.

“All of our services are free so this event--we're in our eighth year--is crucial to that funding,” Gee noted.

The rally – the council’s largest fundraiser – as always, entails a good time for a worthy cause.

“We want everybody to be safe and have a great time and feel good about the cause that they're supporting,” she said.

Both events were scheduled to conclude next Sunday.

For a full schedule of ‘Rebel Road’ events, visit the organization’s website.

For a full schedule of ‘Bike Time’ events, click here.

