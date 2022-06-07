'Rebel Road' returns to downtown Muskegon next week

In its sixth year, the massive rally promises all new events and attractions.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The return of a crowd favorite will see downtown Muskegon transform next week into Rebel Road.

The gathering of motorcycles, riders and enthusiasts is billed as the largest of its kind anywhere in the state.

Just about a week from the rally’s July 13 launch, Kyleen Gee and a crew of just eight volunteers handle all the leg-work that goes on behind the scenes, crafting the authentic experience that has proved an annual draw for an estimated 60 to 90,000 riders and spectators.

All for a cause that’s well-worth the ride: The Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.

“We are the sole beneficiary. Every penny that is made, after expenses from the events comes right back into serving the kids here in Muskegon County and fulfilling our mission,” said Gee, the Council’s executive director.

Gee’s organization is also responsible for staging the rally, its largest fundraising initiative.

In its sixth year, Rebel Road promises a side car chocked full of new events and attractions, including:

Pro-wrestling bouts

Axe throwing

Kids area

The event will also feature its usual live bands, scores of food vendors and merchandise tents.

It runs July 13 to 17 and admission is free of charge.

For a full list of events and additional information, click here.

