Reeths-Puffer student passes away after cancer battle

Aaron Coon had been fighting glioblastoma multiforme for years, and recently an inoperable tumor was found.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Reeths-Puffer Fishing Team announced on Facebook Monday that one of their own has passed away.

"It is my regret to inform all of you that our teammate and friend Aaron Coon succumbed to the tumor that was growing in his brain. It was a very aggressive tumor that took a great young man from us way too soon," the post read.

Coon was diagnosed a couple of years ago with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. Recently, an inoperable tumor was found.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reported Friday that the Reeths-Puffer Fishing Team was raising money for Aaron and his family. That effort continues now that Aaron has passed.

"My bold request is we do not let the family pay for Aaron's funeral. I'm not sure of the costs yet because everything is really new. There will be opportunities to help this family out. I believe people will help them," Monday's Facebook post said.

"I spoke with a local fishing team coach already and he is just waiting for the blessing to move forward with a fundraising event. I will even stand in the school parking lot taking donations if needed. The support the family and team has received from the community has been amazing. We would like to thank everyone for what you have done."

The post also requests that people pray for Reeths-Puffer students, teachers, teammates, administrators, and "especially his family and friend Carter English who is also Aaron's fishing partner. We are a tight-knit group here and losing this young man has left a hole," the post said.

"Aaron Coon, you are loved and will be missed greatly."

