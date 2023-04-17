Reeths Puffer winter guard team makes history at world championship

The team placed in the top 10, higher than the school has ever finished before.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Reeths-Puffer High School has a new trophy to add to its case, in a sport some may not know exists.

The school's winter guard team placed in the top ten out of more than 100 teams at the Winter Guard International World Championship in Dayton, Ohio.

"It was definitely our best performance of this season," says Greyson Wilder, a senior on the team.

It came at the perfect time. Reeths-Puffer finished ninth out of 128 teams. The Rockets were the only team in Michigan to reach the finals. Wilder couldn't believe it, after years of struggling to break through.

"We were fighting to even, like, try and make finals at our regional," he says.

Wilder is one of a few seniors on the team, along with Mara Vullion and Chloe Pease.

"We've been here since we were in middle school," says Vullion.

They couldn't be prouder of what they've accomplished over four seasons.

"It just feels so satisfying to, like, take the program to a place where the programs ever been before," says Vullion.

The seniors hope the team continues to have success for years after they leave.

"We are kind of underdogs for the school, at least, like we normally do the best but don't get a whole lot of recognition," says Pease. "And I want to see my friends be able to like get better than we are now."

All three hope to continue to be involved with winter guard after they graduate, both in college and beyond, either performing or as coaches.

