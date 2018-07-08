MUSKEGON, Mich. - The four remaining cases against Jeffrey Willis have been dismissed, says Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

Hilson requested that the other cases be dropped, including the kidnapping of a teenager, child pornography charges and surveilling unclothed teenage girls at pools in Muskegon and Ottawa and Kent Counties.

Willis has already been convicted of murdering Rebekah Bletsch and Jessica Heeringa. And he will be in prison for the rest of his life for those crimes.

"We don't need to give him anymore platforms or put him in the spotlight anymore," said Hilson.

The Muskegon County Circuit Court judge made this decision on Tuesday. The cases were dismissed without prejudice, which means charges could be brought again if needed.

