Remains of missing woman believed to be recovered; Investigation into her death underway

While details are scarce, authorities say they have a 39-year-old Muskegon man in custody in connection to the investigation.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon say they believe they have recovered the body of a woman who had been missing since October 2021.

Officers with the Muskegon Police Department, Muskegon Heights Department and The Muskegon STOP (Violence against Women) Grant have been investigating the 49-year-old woman's disappearance, and recently received a tip.

Police found human remains in the area of Summit Ave. and 6th Street. The remains are believed to be the body of the missing woman.

Muskegon Police Department detectives aren't revealing any more details but did say a 39-year-old Muskegon man is in custody in connection to the case.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.