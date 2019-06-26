MUSKEGON, Mich. — Work can proceed on a large residential complex and boat basin on Muskegon Lake.

Tuesday night, in a unanimous vote, the Muskegon City Commission approved plans for what the developer calls the "Docks” project. It is a potentially $100 million, 240-unit residential development with a 12-acre marina.

Developer MiCoast has already made changes based on complaints and concerns expressed at earlier meetings. Tuesday night there was no real opposition, just citizen suggestions on how to improve the plan.

“There is only one road opening and I would beg the city make it two,” said nearby resident Paul Abbott. “There is going to be a lot of traffic coming through.”

“I would like to see the footprint reduced,” said Carolyn Blake. “Explore some design options where we could have a larger nature preserve.”

Approval by the City Commission is an important step forward for the Docks developers. If they get the other legal and environmental endorsements, they say work on phase one would begin next year.

