Residents chime in on Adelaide Pointe development in Muskegon at public hearing

There is still another public hearing planned with EGLE to discuss the development, but a time and place has not been decided, so construction has not yet begun.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The developers behind Adelaide Pointe spent most of a nearly two-hour public hearing showing residents how they plan to leave a positive impact on the environment with their new development. While most of the crowd was behind the project, some still had questions.

The proposed development sits on a former industrial site on Muskegon Lake. Residents have expressed concern over its impacts to the lake. The developers highlighted multiple plans for sustainability.

"Use those lessons learned to recreate all the original habitat that was created as part of the original project, and then add even more in in order to restore that land water interface where our frogs and turtles and fish up already there," says Brian Majka with GEI Consultants.

One of those, leaving space for natural plant and animal life to remain untouched directly along the lake and away from the proposed marina, condos and other structures.

"There'll be this narrowed, well, kind of narrow swath of emergent wetland which will provide a lot of vital habitat," says Elise Tripp, a wetlands specialist with Fishbeck, an engineering firm.

Adelaide Pointe developer Ryan Leestma made a promise that the land along the lake would remain entirely public, with a fishing pier and kayak launch included in the design. The biggest concern amongst multiple residents in the crowd was over the already existing bike path running through the property.

"I would guess that it would be an impediment to people that bike, run and walk to have carts with boaters and deliveries going back and forth on the bike path," a resident pointed out.

Leestma, who lives in the Muskegon area, said traffic on the bike path isn't anticipated to cause any safety issues, and encouraged residents to keep an open mind to change.

"I really don't know what to say, right? I mean, because, you know, change happens," says Leestma. "Now, we're trying to do change in the most positive way possible, to involve as many people as possible. But I can't say that it's going to stay the same."

When one resident questioned his commitment to sustainability, Leestma assured the crowd its not just a money grab attempt.

"Doing the right thing is the most profitable," says Leestma. "It's not about me taking every dollar I can get and saying screw the other guy."

To prove his commitment to keeping the area available for public use, Leestma signed legal documents in front of the crowd that prevent him from changing his mind on that promise once the development is built.

