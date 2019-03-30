NORTH MUSKEGON, Michigan — Residents in a North Muskegon neighborhood are waking up to another day with standing water in their basements.

"We’re on day number 16," said Donald Callender a resident who's lived in his home for less than a year.

His family says there was no indication of water damage or anything not being up to code in their new house.

With at least 15 homes feeling the surprise of water taking over their basements they’re looking for answers as to how this was not addressed when originally building the homes.

"Last year we had indication that one of the neighbors had water in their basement so we put a sump pump in outside all the drain gutters out," said Thomas Drent who has lived in his home for four years. "We did anything to try to get the water away from the house to prevent an issue, but we got an issue."

Tom is a retired marine. He and his wife saved money to retire where they grew up and where they met. Now the house they’ve lived in for a short amount of time has cost them thousands in preventative measures and fixes that they say should never have been an issue.

"Right around St. Patty’s Day we walk down stairs and squish squish," said Tom.

They started ripping up carpet, and took two hour shifts trying to salvage everything they could. Ringing up water in mops and towels trying to keep the water from ruining everything they’ve built in their basement.

"We probably had $7,000 worth of carpeting down there and it’s all gone. I’ve got to figure out how to get all this stuff out of there and get a sump pump in."

All neighbors are asking the same question.

"Why a township that doesn’t have storm gutters doesn’t make it code if you’re going to have a basement for a sump pump," asked Tom. "You’ve got to have one or the other because where is all the water going to go?"

At this point Tom says it’s too late for them, but he wants to see something change so nobody else has to go through something similar.

"I want to see the township do something. If you’re going to build a home here make it code to have a sump pump," said Tom.

We reached out to the township and are still awaiting a reply. Some neighbors say they’ve heard there will be some sort of meeting between neighbors, the home owners association and the township but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Residents have had multiple estimates regarding how much it would be to put a stump pump in now with houses at completion. Those estimates range from $20,000 to $30,000. If a sump pump was put in while building the homes, it would have cost around $500.

