MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Retiring teachers can always expect two things as their careers in education come to a close, a party thrown by co-workers and lots of hugs from students on their final day in the classroom.

But Thursday, April 2, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order closing all K-12 buildings for the rest of the school year.

And unless the order is lifted, Cardinal Elementary teacher Gretchen Beauleaux and other Michigan teachers planning to retire in May have already had the last day in a classroom with students.

"This is going to be it," Beauleaux said.

Beauleaux contemplated retiring each of the last few years, but reached the big decision at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Her teaching career started three-decades ago with the White Cloud School District moving to Orchard View Public School in Muskegon County 29-years ago.

"It has been amazing," Beauleaux said.

She like many other teachers around Michigan expected the three-week closure of K-12 school in Michigan announced by the governor last month would be just that, three-weeks.

Thursday's extended K-12 closure means when Beauleaux hugged her students last month, it was also the last day of her career in a classroom with students.

"I'm so grateful that I was able to do that," Beauleaux said. "It is really difficult but I know that this order is to keep myself and more importantly my kiddos safe so that's what needs to happen."

For Michigan teachers the effort now shifts to distance learning and teaching and encouraging students thru technology.

"That's not the way I planned it," Beauleaux said. "But it will be ok."

And as the end of the school year approaches she'll also be looking for opportunities for proper goodbyes.

"The thing that's tough for me is missing the closure with my own students which I know I will have in a different way," Beauleaux said.

Orchard View and other school district around the state are expected to ramp up and switch to distance learning after next week's spring break.

