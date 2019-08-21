MUSKEGON, Mich. - A number of road closures around Muskegon will help facilitate construction for the new Muskegon Convention Center.

The following closures will be in effect:

4th Street closing Wednesday. No access to or from 4th Street.

Site fencing will begin to enclose the perimeter of the Convention Center site starting Wednesday and will last until Dec. 31, 2020.

Site demolition to commence on Aug. 26 starting on 4th Street side of LC Walker Arena.

Site electrical contractor will begin boring conduits to hotel electrical room starting in the first week of September.

Barricades will be installed along Western Avenue and Shoreline Drive blocking the road to vehicular traffic and the sidewalks to pedestrian traffic.

The LC Walker Arena will remain open throughout construction, but the main lobby doors facing 4th Street will be closed. The 4th Street entrance will be temporarily closed from Aug. 21 to Sept. 30, and a temporary enclosure will be installed the first week of October to open the entry.

Visitors to the arena are advised to use the entry doors facing Shoreline Drive and the entry doors on Western Avenue.

The Delta by Marriott will also remain open throughout construction. Access to and from the parking ramp on the 4th Street side will be closed during construction. All traffic accessing the Delta is advised to utilize the access points on 3rd Street during construction.

Racquets and Drs. Gunderson and Zuker will also remain open during construction, but parking will be limited.

