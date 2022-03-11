Semi driver arraigned in Muskegon County fatal crash

A 71-year-old Twin Lake man died in a crash at the intersection of Russell Road and Holton-Whitehall Road. Detectives say a semi blew through a stop sign.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against a semi-truck driver who is accused of blowing through a stop sign and causing a fatal crash this week.

Russell Longfellow, 51, was arraigned Friday for his role in a crash that lead to the death of a 71-year-old Twin Lake man Thursday afternoon.

He's charged with a moving violation causing death and a carrying a concealed weapons charge.

Police said the crash happened at 1:24 p.m. on Russell Road and Holton-Whitehall Road.

According to a police report of the crash, the semi-truck ran through a stop sign. The pickup truck driver crashed into the side of the semi, causing the trucks' driver to be thrown from his vehicle.

He died at the scene of the crash, police said.

During an arraignment hearing Friday afternoon, Longfellow retained an attorney, who told the judge Longfellow is grieving. He also shared concerns about Longfellow's health.

The judge ordered Longfellow not to possess any firearms.

He was granted a $200,000 bond and had a probable cause conference set for March 22. The judge also said he may live in Ohio, but must be present for all of his hearings should he post bond.

