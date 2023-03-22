More senior victims 'from across West MI' come forward after police sting tied to phone scam

The calls followed 13 OYS's reporting on a sting by police and an elderly couple that captured two suspected scammers.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators in Muskegon County had received well over a dozen additional calls from potential victims of a brazen phone scam targeting seniors at the time of publication Wednesday in light of 13 ON YOUR SIDE’s reporting on the police sting operation that captured two of the suspected scam artists.

It remained unclear whether any of the cases may be linked, though investigators said it was likely they would meet with every department involved in the coming days to discuss the possibility further.

Investigators said the two Florida men scammed one elderly Muskegon County woman out of nearly $10,000 and attempted to do the same to several others were formally charged with fraud-related crimes.

Jimmitry Leblanc, 27, and Anthony Michael-Cary Deslandes, 24, were arrested by detectives while allegedly attempting to take payment from an elderly couple in Cedar Creek Township last week.

The couple, Kenneth and Elaine Dulyea, told 13 OYS at the time that they felt compelled to assist investigators.

“We scammed him instead of him scamming us,” Elaine laughed.

The Dulyea Home became the focus-point of a days-long investigation as the site of the arrests. On the phone with one of the accused scam artists as the operation was underway mid-week, Elaine said she continued the ruse to lure the pair to a waiting cadre of police inside.

“There were five people like this in our house,” Kenneth noted, gesturing to the detectives behind him. “Planning a sting and we volunteered to go through with it.”

Yet, all-involved acknowledged the situation easily could have gone another way.

“This just shocked us to heck,” Kenneth said.

It was a brazen new take on an old phone scam. Posing as their oldest grandson, the caller told the Cedar Creek couple he was in jail and needed money for bail, requesting some $25,000.

A prior victim, investigators said, had allegedly given Leblanc and Deslandes nearly $10,000 and was asked for an additional $18,000, which she sent before becoming suspicious and notifying law-enforcement.

Another senior, who did not comply, investigators noted at the time, had been the third to come forward.

Since the original story aired last week, investigators with the Safe Seniors Task Force, which led the investigation, said they had been busy fielding more than 20 other calls, including from well outside the bounds of Muskegon County.

The story told by each victim, they said, was similar, with the caller posing as a relative, alluding to legal trouble and asking for money.

“It would suggest that there's a larger organization or a larger group of individuals involved in this situation,” DJ Hilson, Muskegon County prosecutor explained.

Hilson’s office collaborates with Safe Seniors to prosecute various cases and frequently confronts the fallout of these issues.

Formed in 2020 via funding from the Muskegon County Senior Millage, the Task Force is staffed by a team of dedicated detectives, prosecutors and advocates who investigate incidents drawn from other departments countywide.

“Since we began this team, they've handled well over 300 investigations and currently, we have about 43 active prosecutions going,” Hilson related. “It's been a win-win for Muskegon County and the senior citizen community.”

Why, Hilson said, the team’s focus centered upon curbing crimes or preventing them, empowering seniors through education and outreach.

“Information and knowledge is power,” Hilson explained. “When you have that, and you recognize what's going on… it’s just as important, if not more important, than the investigation.”

The Dulyeas were fortunate.

“Thank goodness, somebody came to our rescue and I don't want it to happen to anybody else,” Elaine said.

Both suspected scammers were due back in court next week. While authorities said Deslandes had bonded out, Leblanc remained lodged within the Muskegon County Jail at the time of publication. His bond was set at $25,000.

If you suspect yourself or a loved may have suffered physical or mental abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, visit the Safe Seniors website, or call Adult Protective Services at (855) 444-3911.

