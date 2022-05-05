Service begins for Lake Express Ferry on Friday

The fastest ferry service to Wisconsin launches for its 2022 season on Friday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Daily service for the Lake Express Ferry kicks off on Friday, May 6.

The Lake Express is the fastest ferry service across Lake Michigan and takes passengers between Muskegon, MI and Milwaukee, WI.

The ship also provides the most daily crossings of Lake Michigan with each trip only taking about two-and-a-half hours.

The service begins with four daily crossings until the addition of two more evening crossings on June 17.

Milwaukee to Muskegon

Departure - 6 a.m. EST | Arrival - 9:30 a.m. CST

Departure - 12:30 p.m. EST | Arrival - 4 p.m. CST

*Departure - 7 p.m. EST | Arrival - 10:30 p.m. CST

Muskegon to Milwaukee

Departure - 10:15 a.m. CST | Arrival - 11:45 a.m. EST

Departure - 4:45 p.m. CST | Arrival - 6:15 p.m. EST

*Departure - 11:00 p.m. CST | Arrival - 12:30 a.m. EST

*Evening trips begin June 17

“There’s no better way to travel across Lake Michigan,” said Aaron Schultz, senior vice president at Lake Express. “It’s the best way to avoid Chicago traffic and enjoy a unique and comfortable experience while traveling to destinations in Wisconsin, Michigan, or beyond.”

The Lake Express accommodates passengers and vehicles. The ship also offers different cabin options for passengers as well as a café.

Travelers can visit Lake-Express.com or call (866) 914-1010 to purchase tickets and get more information about the upcoming travel season.

