Skateboarding in school? Just another day at North Muskegon High

The unique 'Gone Boarding' program teaches students hands-on skills using engaging projects.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — A unique program that teaches high schoolers hands on skills got its start in the Grand Rapids area but appears to be catching on.

'Gone Boarding' uses the process involved in building skateboards, snowboards and surfboards, applying fields like science and engineering to engaging, real-life projects.

The program’s website offered a comprehensive description of both the concept and how it works in practice:

Since its development, several additional districts have adopted the curriculum, including North Muskegon High School, where the art room has recently become a full-service workshop.

“In this spring term, we're building two boards,” Tony Jarvis, a North Muskegon science teacher turned ‘Gone Boarding’ instructor relayed. “The students, by the end of the year they'll walk away with a longboard skateboard and a throwback snowboard.”

Students come equipped with a passion for the work, yet varying levels of skill, which instructors address as part of the daily two-hour course.

“We have students that are here from with different levels of experience,” Chip Vanderwier, North Muskegon’s art teacher and ‘Gone Boarding’ co-instructor explained. “There's complete novices that have never used a hand drill before or a jigsaw or sander. Then there are some students that are familiar with some of those. So really, they're really building a nice team, helping each other out, working together, sharing ideas.”

The curriculum imparts various lessons in the applied sciences and design, but Jarvis is going for a bigger goal.

“There are so many lessons within a lesson, right,” he said. “We're teaching them to go for it. To dream up something big.”

Without support, however, both from district administrators and external financing, Jarvis acknowledged the effort may have proven impossible.

The owner of Muskegon Taqueria RAD DAD’s, Matthew Gongalski, said the class made for a natural investment.

“I'm just excited that they're able to do this and put it together for the kids,” he relayed. “I love this community and love the school and it was a great way to align like my interests with the restaurant with the school and the program.”

Gongalski hinted at plans to further grow the curriculum locally, with talk of a communal workshop that could be shared by multiple schools or districts moving forward.

