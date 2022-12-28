Court docs: Slain Muskegon Heights school board member, suspect involved in child custody battle

A judge set Glenn Davis' bond at $500,000 dollars. He's accused in the killing of Julius Muhammad, who was laid to rest Thursday.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Court documents filed against the suspect accused of killing a recently-elected Muskegon Heights school board member was the result of a domestic dispute.

Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot and killed last week in his home on Baker Street.

Glenn Davis, 61, is charged with homicide open murder in Muhammad's killing.

A probable cause document details Muhammad had recently divorced, and the man suspected of killing him is dating his ex-wife.

A family member told detectives that Muhammad was concerned about Davis' past and that they were embroiled in a child custody battle.

Court documents also show a man who drove Davis' car to and from the crime scene told investigators Davis told him he had shot Muhammad.

This person has not been charged with a crime.

Davis remains in custody, and a judge set his bond to $500,000.

Muhammad was an active member of the Nation of Islam since before 1990, according to his obituary.

His Janazah, a Muslim funeral, took place Wednesday afternoon at the Angel Community Church in Muskegon.

Muhammad leaves behind six children, eight siblings and four grandchildren.

