x
Muskegon

Court docs: Slain Muskegon Heights school board member, suspect involved in child custody battle

A judge set Glenn Davis' bond at $500,000 dollars. He's accused in the killing of Julius Muhammad, who was laid to rest Thursday.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Court documents filed against the suspect accused of killing a recently-elected Muskegon Heights school board member was the result of a domestic dispute.

Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot and killed last week in his home on Baker Street.

Glenn Davis, 61, is charged with homicide open murder in Muhammad's killing.

A probable cause document details Muhammad had recently divorced, and the man suspected of killing him is dating his ex-wife. 

A family member told detectives that Muhammad was concerned about Davis' past and that they were embroiled in a child custody battle. 

Court documents also show a man who drove Davis' car to and from the crime scene told investigators Davis told him he had shot Muhammad. 

This person has not been charged with a crime. 

Davis remains in custody, and a judge set his bond to $500,000. 

Credit: Muskegon County Sheriff's Office

Muhammad was an active member of the Nation of Islam since before 1990, according to his obituary

His Janazah, a Muslim funeral, took place Wednesday afternoon at the Angel Community Church in Muskegon.

Muhammad leaves behind six children, eight siblings and four grandchildren.

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
Julius Muhammad speaks in front of a room full of families and students weeks after being elected to the school board.

