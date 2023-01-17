Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested

In December 2022, security footage at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass in Muskegon captured a customer attacking a worker, and beating him repeatedly.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said.

The attack happened in December 2022.

Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.

Security footage taken from inside the Henry Street headshop showed the suspect wearing a green hooded sweatshirt milling about the store for several minutes prior to the attack.

The man seen in the video then turned and appeared to whisper to another shopper beside him near the bottom of the frame.

Seemingly without warning, the customer then turned and sucker punched the employee assisting him in the face, beating him repeatedly until the man collapsed in front of the register.

Management told 13 ON YOUR SIDE at the time that Psycle Sam’s, which sells smoking paraphernalia and glass art, was an ordinarily quiet business.

Employees believe the suspects had visited its Muskegon storefront at least once prior to Wednesday’s attack.

Though workers speculated the attack may have been an attempted robbery, nothing was stolen.

“That’s what's even weirder,” Regional Manager Gannon Moss said at the time. "You didn't even grab anything. You just came in and assaulted someone.”

Moss noted a third accomplice had held the door off-camera as the attacker ran out.

“It seems like it was premeditated—just the way that they came in and communicated with each other… they knew that whatever they were planning was wrong.”

The employee involved was a manager, who was in the midst of celebrating his birthday with a busted lip Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.