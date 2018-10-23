MONTAGUE, Mich. - Snow is not that far off.

And that's why plow drivers in Muskegon County are spending time talking with school children. Each year the drivers take their "Play It Safe" message to a few hundred school children.

On Tuesday, they were talking with students in Montague.

The drivers showed off their trucks, let the students sign the big plow blades and asked them to stay back from the roads all year round—but especially in the winter.

Staff @MuskegonCounty Road Commission busy this month talking with school children. They want kids to stay back from roads and not play in snow piles along those roads this winter. And also to tell their parents not to crowd the big plow trucks. More in the news tonight. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/eiyoR5r1VL — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) October 23, 2018

"[For] the people driving these trucks, there are so many things they are watching for," said Eric Scott, Muskegon County Road Commission. "It is those things they can't see that scare them the most, a young child behind a high snow bank, playing in a snow fort, that is dangerous business."

Drivers say parents need to be reminded to give snow plow drivers they space they need to do their job. And remember the trucks are extremely heavy and can't stop as fast as smaller vehicles.

