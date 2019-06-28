MUSKEGON, Mich. — Standup for the Cure Muskegon relocates their fifth-annual event from Harbour Towne Beach to Ross Park due to high water conditions.

It will still be held on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event offers

Fitness classes

BBQ lunch

Live music

And more

"The sandy beach area and calm waters at Ross Park are going to make it easier for people to spread out and enjoy a fun day of paddling and saving lives,” Dan Van Dyck, the executive director of Standup for the Cure said.

Standup for the Cure is a paddle board event that benefits breast cancer research and awareness. Aside from Muskegon, it is also held in Newport Beach, Cali., Seattle, Wash., and Miami, Fla.

Altogether, they have raised $1.2M to date.

Their mission

“Standup for the Cure is building a compassionate, empathetic, nationwide community to foster a healthy lifestyle while raising money for early breast cancer detection, treatment, and education.”

