MUSKEGON, Mich. — Standup for the Cure Muskegon relocates their fifth-annual event from Harbour Towne Beach to Ross Park due to high water conditions.  

It will still be held on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The event offers  

  • Fitness classes  
  • BBQ lunch 
  • Live music  
  • And more 

"The sandy beach area and calm waters at Ross Park are going to make it easier for people to spread out and enjoy a fun day of paddling and saving lives,” Dan Van Dyck, the executive director of Standup for the Cure said. 

Standup for the Cure is a paddle board event that benefits breast cancer research and awareness. Aside from Muskegon, it is also held in Newport Beach, Cali., Seattle, Wash., and Miami, Fla.  

Altogether, they have raised $1.2M to date.  

Their mission  

“Standup for the Cure is building a compassionate, empathetic, nationwide community to foster a healthy lifestyle while raising money for early breast cancer detection, treatment, and education.” 

Post by StandupForTheCure.

