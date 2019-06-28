MUSKEGON, Mich. — Standup for the Cure Muskegon relocates their fifth-annual event from Harbour Towne Beach to Ross Park due to high water conditions.
It will still be held on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event offers
- Fitness classes
- BBQ lunch
- Live music
- And more
"The sandy beach area and calm waters at Ross Park are going to make it easier for people to spread out and enjoy a fun day of paddling and saving lives,” Dan Van Dyck, the executive director of Standup for the Cure said.
Standup for the Cure is a paddle board event that benefits breast cancer research and awareness. Aside from Muskegon, it is also held in Newport Beach, Cali., Seattle, Wash., and Miami, Fla.
Altogether, they have raised $1.2M to date.
Their mission
“Standup for the Cure is building a compassionate, empathetic, nationwide community to foster a healthy lifestyle while raising money for early breast cancer detection, treatment, and education.”
