MUSKEGON, Mich. — To help make a positive impact on the local education of Muskegon, Subaru of Muskegon supported the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) by donating award-winning science books to Ross Park Elementary.

The donation is a part of the Subaru of America initiative this month called Subaru Loves Learning.

In August, team members from Subaru of Muskegon supported teachers and students at Ross Park Elementary by partnering with AAAS. They asked customers to inspire students to learn more about science, writing a note of encouragement on bookmarks for the books donated to Ross Park.

Over $2,000 in books were delivered and the school held an assembly to announce the donation of the books.

Ross Park Elementary was randomly selected from schools participating in Subaru of Muskegon's Battle of the Books, which has awarded $2,500 in books to the classrooms that have read the most books.

“Education is the key to success and a bright future. Hopefully, these books inspire young minds to take an interest in science and technology,” said General Sales Manager Mike Kaffenberger. “We firmly believe in the saying that a reader today is a leader tomorrow.”

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.