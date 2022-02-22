Ice fisherman in Muskegon discovers submerged car near Heritage Landing

It appears that the vehicle was reported stolen in 2020, and further recovery efforts will continue as the weather improves.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An ice fisherman in Muskegon helped discover a stolen vehicle submerged under the ice in the area of Heritage Landing.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, the fisherman was using a camera and spotted a vehicle on Monday.

On Tuesday, Muskegon PD officers, Firefighters from the Muskegon Fire Dept. and the Norton Shores Fire Dept. conducted a search of the area.

They confirmed what the fisherman's camera captured: a vehicle was submerged about 13 feet below the surface.

First responders said that no remains were found inside the vehicle.

It appears that the vehicle was reported stolen in 2020, and further recovery efforts will continue as the weather improves.

Authorities indicated that the stolen vehicle investigation is open and active.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

