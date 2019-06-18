MUSKEGON, Mich. — Thirty-three year-old Mark Thurlow of Muskegon is charged with the shooting death of 37-year-old Kalob Long Sunday night on Nevada Street.

Long was discovered in the street in the 1800 block, one street from Thurlow's home on Dowd Street.

Thurlow is charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle and felony firearm.

Matt Roberts, chief trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office said follow Thurlow's arraignment Long did not have a weapon.

Investigators believe as Long was driving away from the Dowd Street home when Thurlow cut Long off on Nevada Street.

Following the shooting Thurlow returned to his home. Police recovered the gun at the home.

Thurlow's wife was once married to Long. According to Muskegon County Circuit Court records that marriage ended in divorce. Long and Thurlow's wife have two children together.

Court records also show Thurlow's wife took out a personal protection order against her ex-husband Long in May of 2018. The PPO indicates Long threatened by phone and text messages to kill his ex-wife and her fiancé.

Thurlow is being held in the Muskegon County Jail without bond. Roberts said in court he admitted involvement in the case and to the shooting. Investigators also have several witnesses who saw portions of the events leading up to the shooting.

A preliminary examination in Muskegon County District Court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 3.

