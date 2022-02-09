Muskegon man accused of strangling woman to death, discarding her body in alley

A 39-year-old Muskegon man has been charged with open murder, lying to police and concealing the death of an individual.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Brenda Hooper went missing in October of 2021 and on Tuesday, authorities in Muskegon said they found her remains.

39-year-old Timothy Day was arrested by police shortly after the remains were identified by the family of Brenda Hooper.

On Wednesday afternoon, Day was arraigned on the charges of open murder, lying to police and concealing the death of an individual.

Day and Hooper were in a relationship at the time of her death. A probable cause affidavit showed that Day confessed to a detective that he had "accidentally strangled Brenda Hooper until she died." The document also indicates he admitted to keeping her body in their apartment for four days before eventually disposing of the body.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said that the remains of Hooper were found concealed in a Muskegon Heights alley by bags, garbage, and snow. It is unknown how long the remains were in the alley before being discovered.

Investigators hope an autopsy will provide an appropriate time frame for her death.

The three charges are on top of financial crimes Hilson says Day committed over the last few months. Day also faces four counts of making illegal financial transactions.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor said that Day was "allegedly using Miss Hooper's bridge card without authorization."

13 ON YOUR SIDE learned in court documents that Day was arrested for the financial crimes last week and posted bond on the financial crimes charges, then he was arrested a second time on Monday in connection with Hooper's disappearance.

Day has prior felony accounts of felony assault with the intent to murder and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance. He served 18 years for the previous felonies.

The judge denied bond.

