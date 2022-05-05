Check out what's maintaining the ice at Mercy Health Arena

The ice resurfacer's predecessor was in use for more than two decades.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Some impressive new hardware is now on display at Muskegon’s Mercy Health Arena.

The arena’s original ice resurfacer, a device commonly referred to by the brand-name 'Zamboni', was decades-old.

The machine celebrated its retirement this week to make room for this brand new Olympia Ice Resurfacer.

13 ON YOUR SIDE was on hand for one of its first trips around the rink, which the machine maintains with pinpoint accuracy.

Much of the operation is now automated.

According to the manufacturer, the lifespan of a resurfacer like this one is about eight years.

Its predecessor, however, had been in use for more than two decades.

The arena hopes to get just as much use out of the newer version.

