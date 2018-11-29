NORTON SHORES, Mich. - The Singing Christmas Tree has been a staple at Mona Shores since 1985. More than 250 students are involved along with hundreds of parent volunteers.

One of the most sought out Christmas festivities of the season -- this year's shows sold out in just three hours!

Parent volunteers construct the tree every year. They start the Saturday after Thanksgiving and the seven-story tree is completely ready to go the next day.

Our very own Brent Ashcroft was in the inaugural Singing Christmas Tree! He took Kamady Rudd behind the scenes while he took a stroll down memory lane.

Brent Ashcroft took a trip down memory lane when he visited Mona Shores High School and The Singing Christmas Tree.

For more on The Singing Christmas Tree click on the video above!

Happy Holidays!

