Afterparty highlighting local breweries comes to Taste of Muskegon

Changes coming to the festival include an afterparty called "A Funny After Taste," with efforts to make the festival more sustainable and a special ceremony.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon is set to return this weekend for its 16th year, bringing with it some new additions!

On June 10 and 11, food booths and trucks will be stationed in Hackley Park to showcase the local restaurants that call Muskegon home. Visitors can choose vendors to taste and vote for their favorites during the best plate awards on Saturday afternoon.

After the festival wraps up on June 11, an afterparty will be held at Burl and Sprig on W Western Avenue, complete with comedians and cocktails. Called "A Funny After Taste," the party will include a special Taste of Muskegon cocktail and drinks from Wonderland Distilling Co. The event kicks off at 10 p.m. and continues until 2 a.m.

"For years, people have asked to have Taste go longer, and A Funny After Taste is a great way to answer that call. We love the chance to send people directly to a local restaurant which is what Taste is all about," said Lisa Kraus, Director of Marketing for Taste of Muskegon.

That's not the only change coming to this year's festival. A ceremony will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. to celebrate 25 years of friendship between Muskegon and its sister city, Omuta, Japan. Members of the Japanese consulate in Detroit will be in attendance at the festival.

"It’s such an honor to welcome the Japanese delegate," said Kraus. "We have been told that they decided to extend their stay in Muskegon to attend the festival and are excited to try a Taste of the best Muskegon has to offer. It’s a great opportunity for cultural exchange.”

In addition, the festival will increase its environmental-friendly efforts by offering more recycling options. A sorting tent will be available to recycle food containers, utensils and cigarettes.

Over 30 restaurants and food trucks are participating in the Taste of Muskegon. For more information on the festival, including menus, performances and activities, click here.

