Taste of Muskegon Tour kicks off Saturday

The week long event is celebrating restaurants and food trucks throughout the county.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you love trying new foods, then Muskegon is the place to be for the next week.

The Taste of Muskegon Tour begins on Saturday, June 12 and runs until June 19.

More than 30 restaurants are taking part in the tour, including "The Pierogi Shack" which opened its doors last November.

"We're more than just a pierogi store we have all beef hot dogs, American sliders, onion rings, corn dogs, chicken strips, I mean we have a variety," said Robert Brown of the Pierogi Shack.

The tour is also holding a competition all week. The winner will get to be a judge at the next Taste of Muskegon Tour in September.

You can find more information on participating businesses on the Taste of Muskegon Tour Facebook page.

