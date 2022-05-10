Taste of Muskegon vendors announced for 2022 festival

Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks will come to Hackley Park this June, highlighting both fan favorites and new offerings.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the 16th year, Taste of Muskegon is returning to Muskegon to show visitors everything the city has to offer. Event organizers announced the participating vendors Tuesday morning.

Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks will come to Hackley Park this June, highlighting both fan favorites and new offerings. Award-winning favorites returning this year include:

Tiki Boiz - People’s Choice Award, Best Taste Award, Sustainability Award

Burl & Sprig - Best New Bite Award, Best Lite Bite Award

Bone Ends - Best Beer and Bacon Award

New to Taste of Muskegon:

Melt Gourmet Sandwiches

Pennant Pizza & Wings

Pierogi Shack

The Hideout

Unruly Kitchen

Other favorites joining the festivities include the following:

Abeshi Ghanaian Cuisine

Aldea Coffee

Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice

Carlson’s Almonds

Corine's Cakes & Catering

Curry Kitchen and Naan Pizza

DaKidd BBQ & Catering

Dr. Rolf's BBQ

Fatty Lumpkins

Frostbite Shaved Ice

G&L Chili Dogs

Hamburger Mikey

Happy Matt's Kettlecorn

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars

Mylan's Waterfront Grille

Navarro's Mexican Takeout

OVK BBQ

Rad Dad's Tacos & Tequila

Sutton Concessions

The Only Cannoli

Uncle Bill’s Taco Wagon

Wonderland Distilling Co.

Yodels Frozen Yogurt

“The restaurants and food trucks have put together some incredible menus this year. We are continually awed by the culinary talent in Muskegon,” said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. “We always look forward to bringing our community together to celebrate a Taste of all Muskegon has to offer.”

Event organizers announced in January that the festival's date would be moved to honor the Juneteenth holiday, so visitors do not have to choose between Taste of Muskegon and Juneteenth celebrations.

The festival will be held Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 in Hackley Park. The best plate awards will be held Saturday afternoon and include both judged and public votes, so be sure to vote for your favorite restaurants.

Along with the festival, the United Way's Ride United will begin and end at Taste of Muskegon.

To see the menus and pricing available at the festival, click here.

