Taste of Muskegon vendors announced for 2022 festival

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the 16th year, Taste of Muskegon is returning to Muskegon to show visitors everything the city has to offer. Event organizers announced the participating vendors Tuesday morning.
Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks will come to Hackley Park this June, highlighting both fan favorites and new offerings. Award-winning favorites returning this year include:
- Tiki Boiz - People’s Choice Award, Best Taste Award, Sustainability Award
- Burl & Sprig - Best New Bite Award, Best Lite Bite Award
- Bone Ends - Best Beer and Bacon Award
New to Taste of Muskegon:
- Melt Gourmet Sandwiches
- Pennant Pizza & Wings
- Pierogi Shack
- The Hideout
- Unruly Kitchen
Other favorites joining the festivities include the following:
- Abeshi Ghanaian Cuisine
- Aldea Coffee
- Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice
- Carlson’s Almonds
- Corine's Cakes & Catering
- Curry Kitchen and Naan Pizza
- DaKidd BBQ & Catering
- Dr. Rolf's BBQ
- Fatty Lumpkins
- Frostbite Shaved Ice
- G&L Chili Dogs
- Hamburger Mikey
- Happy Matt's Kettlecorn
- Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars
- Mylan's Waterfront Grille
- Navarro's Mexican Takeout
- OVK BBQ
- Rad Dad's Tacos & Tequila
- Sutton Concessions
- The Only Cannoli
- Uncle Bill’s Taco Wagon
- Wonderland Distilling Co.
- Yodels Frozen Yogurt
“The restaurants and food trucks have put together some incredible menus this year. We are continually awed by the culinary talent in Muskegon,” said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. “We always look forward to bringing our community together to celebrate a Taste of all Muskegon has to offer.”
Event organizers announced in January that the festival's date would be moved to honor the Juneteenth holiday, so visitors do not have to choose between Taste of Muskegon and Juneteenth celebrations.
The festival will be held Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 in Hackley Park. The best plate awards will be held Saturday afternoon and include both judged and public votes, so be sure to vote for your favorite restaurants.
Along with the festival, the United Way's Ride United will begin and end at Taste of Muskegon.
To see the menus and pricing available at the festival, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.