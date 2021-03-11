Technical glitch causes confusion in Muskegon Mayoral race

According to the Muskegon City Clerk, the confusion can be traced back to four precincts that had modem connection issues when the polls closed.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon says some technical issues caused an upset in the Mayoral Race Tuesday night.

Earlier reporting had put incumbent Muskegon Mayor Steve Gawron as the winner, which later was determined to be incorrect.

The unofficial results show challenger Ken Johnson won the race.

According to the Muskegon City Clerk, the confusion can be traced back to four precincts that had modem connection issues when the polls closed. That meant the data had to be hand-delivered to the County Clerk's office by the Muskegon City Clerk.

The bad cellular connection also contributed to a delay of about a half-hour to an hour. Meanwhile, the absentee portion of those four precincts was uploaded. That caused the county's GIS election dashboard to show all 12 precincts in the city of Muskegon had been counted.

At 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Gawron was shown as the winner of the race by a narrow margin.

A later report around 10 p.m. showed all of the votes, but now Ken Johnson was the county's unofficial winner by 125 votes.

The County Clerk's office now shows the unofficial results that City Commissioner Ken Johnson defeated incumbent Mayor Stephen Gawron.

Johnson received 2,272 votes to Gawron's 2,147.

Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters explained some of the technical issues to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

"We made a decision several years ago, to be able to get results quicker to the public by having the modem attached and the election inspectors close down their equipment it immediately modems to us the result unfortunately with trees with locations and things like that they are not able to do as well as we hoped they did test on Thursday the tested on Thursday and on Thursday interestingly enough we had no problem with the city of Muskegon."

Water says they are working with the county's IT department for a solution that will prevent the issue from happening in the future.

The results of all of the races in Muskegon County remain "unofficial" until Thursday afternoon when the county's board of canvassers will meet and certify the election results.

