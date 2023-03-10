Teddy Spaghettis restaurant closing

While Teddy Spaghettis is closing, the owners will host monthly "Teddy's Nights" at Bella Maria's so Michiganders can enjoy their favorite Teddy's dishes again.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The owners of Teddy Spaghettis, the iconic Italian restaurant in Muskegon, announced Thursday that they will be closing the doors to the restaurant.

Teddy Spaghettis first opened in 2009 and was owned by Ted Cerniglia. His daughter, Francesca Cerniglia-Giddings, took over the restaurant in 2018 after she graduated college, which she said was a "lifelong dream" of hers.

Cerniglia went on to run the catering service at Bella Maria's Event Center in Norton Shores.

In a post on Facebook, Cerniglia-Giddings wrote the closure is partially due to struggles caused by COVID-19.

As the business grew over the years, they expanded their kitchen and dining room in 2019. Just as they were preparing to begin work on a second dining room, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"Our new reality was no dining, masks, and supply chain nightmares. We persevered. Kept our doors open, paid our bills, and retained our staff," the post reads. "Nearly three years into the pandemic and our immediate concerns remain. Food costs are still up over 200% and health code revisions and requirements pertaining to COVID are everchanging. Despite the challenges we face our community has rallied and kept up going."

The post goes on to say that after welcoming a new baby in March 2022, Cerniglia-Giddings wanted to spend more time with her family, and that she questioned whether she wanted to run both Teddy Spaghettis and Bella Maria's once Cerniglia retired.

"And as much as (Ted) would love to continue running Bella Maria’s and I continue Teddy Spaghettis he has more than paid his dues…he deserves a retirement and time with ‘famiglia’ especially, his grandsons," the post says. "So began our impossible debate on which business to continue."

On April 1, Teddy Spaghettis will close its doors to the public. Cerniglia-Giddings said monthly "Teddy's Nights" buffets will feature Teddy Spaghettis favorites at Bella Maria's, for any Michiganders wanting to stop by.

"Knowing Teddy’s will continue on in Bella Maria’s bring us much joy and hopefully peace to our incredible Teddy’s Family," Cerniglia-Giddings said.

To reserve a table for Teddy's Night, call 231-777-8337.

