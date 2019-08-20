DETROIT — A teen from Muskegon has been found by police in Detroit after escaping custody Tuesday.

According to our Detroit affiliate,16-year-old Chaz Taylor was wanted for escaping and carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Police said the teen was handcuffed and detained at the 10th precinct, but at the precinct he moved his handcuffs from the rear to the front and took off.

Police said Taylor was found Tuesday afternoon. There is no word yet if he will face additional charges.

The teen's mother told WXYZ Taylor suffers from mental health issues.

