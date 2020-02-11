15-year-old shot, killed on Halloween in Muskegon

The teen died at the scene.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy died after being shot in Muskegon on Oct. 31.

The Muskegon Police Department said they responded to Emerson Avenue near Kingsley Street around 8:23 p.m. on Halloween on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they were told that a 33-year-old Muskegon man showed up at Hackley Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The man was transported to Mercy ER for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

Officers continued searching the Emerson Avenue scene, where they found a 15-year-old Muskegon boy suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley near Emerson Avenue and E. Forest Avenue.

He died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made in the shootings, and they are still investigating.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

