MUSKEGON, Mich. — A proposed 240-home development near Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan cleared an important hurdle Thursday.

Muskegon's Planning Commission approved the $100 million development known as The Docks.

It will be built on an 80-acre parcel in the Beachwood-Bluffton Neighborhood.

MiCoast Properties says it will be an upscale residential development that will include a boat basin.

A large number of residents spoke out against the development and the expected traffic and water table impact it may have on the neighborhood.

The plan will now go before the Muskegon City Commission

