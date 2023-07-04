Third person charged in Muskegon shooting that left 6-month-old dead

The prosecutor's office said Treshawn Hatcher is charged with tampering with evidence.

MUSKEGON, Mich — A third person is charged in connection to the shooting death of six-month-old A'Dourr Malone in Muskegon.

The prosecutor's office said Treshawn Hatcher is facing a tampering with evidence charge in connection to the shooting that happened on Good Friday.

Julio Casiano is already charged with open murder in her death after investigators say he fired a semiautomatic rifle into a crowd killing the child.

A third suspect, Tollie Hatcher is also charged with firing shots at state police detectives who were investigating the shooting.

Prosecutors say all three suspects are brothers.

They are all expected back in court later this month.

The family has a GoFundMe to help the baby's parents.

The Muskegon Police Department is still investigating the case and asks anyone with information that could help them to call 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

