MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mathew Potter was charged Thursday after a hit-and-run crash involving two students.

Potter, 22, was formally arraigned for failing to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in serious impairment or death.

Tajen Pannell, a 14-year-old Reeths-Puffer Middle School student, and his sister were both injured when they were hit by a car Tuesday morning in the area of Russell and Tyler roads in Dalton Township.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids and is in critical condition with two broken legs. His sister also received minor injuries.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said Potter was at a friend's house partying early Tuesday morning and got behind the wheel.

RELATED: Driver arrested after hit-and-run that critically injured Reeths-Puffer student

Potter lives about three miles from the scene of the crash on Russell Road in Lakewood Club.

Witnesses tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE Potter was seen in the Blue Lake Township neighborhood driving his SUV with a shattered windshield and leaning out the driver’s window to see around the damage.They also said he was speeding, driving erratically and going into front yards.

Potter's driving record includes one previous charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

MORE ON 13 ON YOUR SIDE :

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.