MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two men have been arrested as persons of interest in a Muskegon shooting death that occurred early Monday morning.

The Muskegon Police Department said they responded to the 1900 block of Austin Street around 3:42 a.m. on a report of a man who had been shot.

When they arrived, they found Shaune Ellcey, 39, outside of a house with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Hackley Hospital where he later died.

A 36-year-old Muskegon man and a 36-year-old Muskegon Heights man were lodged the Muskegon County Jail and police requested charges through the prosecutor's office.

Investigators say the two men knew the victim.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.