MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two men have been charged in connection to a Muskegon shooting death that occurred early Monday morning.

Michael Williams, 36, was charged with open murder and three weapons charges. He is a fourth-degree habitual offender.

Investigators say Patrick Hotz, 36, helped dispose of the gun and clothing. He is charged with tampering with evidence in a major crime, which is a 10-year felony. He is also a fourth-degree habitual offender.

The Muskegon Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Austin Street around 3:42 a.m. on a report of a man who had been shot.

They found Shaune Ellcey, 39, outside of a house and shot in the head. He was taken to Hackley Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Williams and Hotz knew the Ellcey.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

