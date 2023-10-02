Suspended Union High School football coach enters 'not guilty' plea in drunk driving case

Don Fellows is accused of driving drunk, hitting a pedestrian and then leaving the scene of the crash in September.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A suspended high school football accused of driving drunk in Muskegon County last month entered a not guilty plea in court Monday morning.

Donald Fellows III, 48, is facing failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop after a collision charges.

He's due back in court on Oct. 17 for a pre-trial conference.

Grand Rapids Public Schools placed the coach on administrative leave following his arrest.

In the meantime, assistant coach Scott Van Essen is serving as the interim head coach.

According to court documents filed in the case, the North Muskegon Police Department found Fellows behind the wheel on Ruddiman with a flat tire. A number of alleged witnesses and other drivers, authorities said, had followed the damaged vehicle.

A passenger in the car later told authorities they had just left Bear Lake Tavern, and thought they hit something.

That initial crash happened in the area of 700 Ruddiman and damaged the back of a Silverado.

Investigators believe that damage is consistent with damage to Fellow's vehicle.

He's accused of smelling like alcohol, displaying a lack of balance and having slurred speech, and authorities said he admitted to police multiple times that he was drunk.

Investigators also found empty beer cans in the back seat of the vehicle.

Fellows previously coached the Grand Rapids Christian High School football team, leading them to a state championship in 2012. He also posted the winningest record of all time at GRCH.

When Fellows joined Union's football program in 2020, the Red Hawks had lost 43 straight games and hadn't won since 2015.

Fellows was instrumental in rebuilding the high school football program.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.