MUSKEGON, Mich. — Residents and workers in Muskegon County celebrated Labor Day with a parade along Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon.

The parade route took workers participating in the event right past the site where Muskegon's new convention center will be built.

Site work to build the convention center started last week.

It's a project union workers participating in the parade hope to build.

Contractors to build the project have not yet been awarded.

The City of Muskegon and Muskegon County are giving preferences to local companies who employ a local workforce.

Many of the union workers participating in Monday's parade held an event in May demanding construction contracts be awarded to companies who employ union workers.

"This is a huge event for us," said Ryan Bennett, Business Manager UA 174. "We have so much support here in Muskegon and many of these workers would love nothing more than to come downtown and help build this convention center."



The city, county, and construction management firm overseeing the job are about to hold post-bid interviews with low bidders.

The sub-contractors selected to do the work will be announced later this month.

