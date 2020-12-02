MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon has agreed to loan a brewery in the city $80,000 so the business can begin canning their beer.

Unruly Brewing recently finished their mass production system and they've begun brewing for what they call "large scale kegging distribution."

But their distributors want them to start canning so they can avoid "some of the negative market effect forces that have recently been impacting microbreweries" across Michigan.

Unruly's brew pub is located on Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon, but the canning would take place at their production facility on Lemuel Street in Muskegon Heights.

They money will come from Muskegon's Economic Development Revolving Fund and will be paid back over a five-year term with 7.5% interest.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.