Crash shuts down northbound US-31 in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash shut down northbound US-31 after Laketon Avenue in Muskegon Saturday afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of the freeway were closed shortly before 1 p.m. The crash also blocked a southbound lane until 2:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m., MDOT said the northbound side of the freeway remains closed.

This story will be updated as more information about the crash becomes available.

NB US-31 after Laketon Ave

Update: Freeway Closed

Remains Closed Due to a Crash

Muskegon County



Betty Harmon

8/29/20

17:10

https://t.co/GKDtoWBFcu — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) August 29, 2020

