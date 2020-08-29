Crash shuts down northbound US-31 in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash shut down northbound US-31 after Laketon Avenue in Muskegon Saturday afternoon.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of the freeway were closed shortly before 1 p.m. The crash also blocked a southbound lane until 2:30 p.m.
At 5 p.m., MDOT said the northbound side of the freeway remains closed.
This story will be updated as more information about the crash becomes available.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.