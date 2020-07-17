Video of snake eating cat leads Muskegon police to case of animal cruelty

Police said a man posted a video to social media of a constrictor snake consuming a cat.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Department of Public Safety was called to the 600 block of W. Muskegon Avenue Thursday morning for a report of animal cruelty.

Police said a man posted a video to social media of a constrictor snake consuming a cat. Officers arrived on scene to meet with the snake’s owner. The owner told police that he had been out of town and returned home to learn that his snake ate his cat.

A 21-year-old man admitted to seeing the video online and shared it on social media. The snake has been removed from the home and officials are being assisted by Pound Buddies in re-homing other animals of the owners.

Police said there was no further evidence of animal abuse. If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

