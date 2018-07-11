MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - A ballot proposal to increase the 911 surcharge in Muskegon County from 42 cents to $2.75 a month was not passed by voters on Tuesday’s midterm election.

The funds from the surcharge would have been used to pay for improvements to the county’s emergency communication system.

County officials estimate they need to make $25 million in improvements in order to update the analog communication system to a digital system.

In Michigan, 74 out of 83 counties have already made that move.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM