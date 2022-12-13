Muskegon Air Show unveils A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team as headliner

Tickets are already on sale for the four-day event in July 2023.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Wings Over Muskegon Air Show announced Tuesday that the U.S. Air Force's A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will appear at next summer's event.

The air show is returning to Muskegon after a 17-year hiatus.

The group of Warthogs will be joined by the world-renowned civilian aerobatic pilot, Rob Holland, the Hooligans Flight Team and Air Adventures from The Yankee Air Museum during the Air Show on July 6-9, 2023.

All four of the Museum's historic flight-worthy aircraft are expected to be on-site offering rides from July 6 to 9.

Those aircraft include:

B17 bomber

B25

C47

Vietnam-era Huey Helicopter

Air show organizers said children 15 years or younger can get in for free in general admission areas.

Tickets are already on sale and will be sold using a dynamic pricing model, meaning prices will increase as pre-determined thresholds are reached.

The USAF Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hails from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ.

Holland, the 11-time, consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic Champion and 5-time consecutive World 4-minute Freestyle Aerobatic Champion will take to the air in a one-of-a-kind MXS-RH all-carbon-fiber aircraft.

The Hooligans Flight Team is made up of four T-34 Mentors and one L-17 Navion. John Workman, Muskegon resident and charter member of the Hooligans, is also a pilot for Wings of Mercy, which provides transportation to medical destinations for patients who couldn’t otherwise afford it.

His company, Eagle Alloy Inc., is sponsoring the Hooligan Flight Team at the Wings Over Muskegon Air Show.

The Yankee Air Museum said it will use any proceeds to support the Museum and its flyable aircraft.

You can learn more about the USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team here and more about the air show here.

