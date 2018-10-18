NORTON SHORES, Mich. - It slowed down traffic Wednesday, Oct. 17 and now a water main break is going to slow down commutes again.

The break happened Wednesday afternoon causing a closure on Henry Street between Churchill Drive and Eugene Avenue.

The suggested detour route is Porter Road, Lake Harbor Road and Forest Park Road.

Updates to project progress can be found on the City’s website and Facebook page, but it may not be fixed until late Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM