MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - It's been nearly a year since Muskegon Heights assembled a plan to eradicate the looming threat of district closure.

The agreement requires the district to report to the State Department of Education with progress updates throughout the 3-year span. On Tuesday, May 8, Muskegon Heights Superintendent Rane Garcia made the case for the plan's success thus far.

In just one year, execution of the plan helped boost kindergarten reading levels by more than 50 percent and tripled the percentage of students hitting benchmark for content reading. The district is also providing incentives for high school students to pass all their classes.

Garcia said she is not worried about the next two years.

"We've got this. We have the plan in place...and we are ahead of schedule."

However, the challenge of finding and keeping staff remains prevalent. Garcia said the district saw a 50 percent turnover rate last year, but they are forming plans to streamline the teacher certification process.

Garcia stressed the difference that each community partner has made on their progress by donating, funding and expanding learning experiences for Muskegon Heights students. Board members responded well to the presentation saying it provided 'reaffirmation' of their decision to sign off on the partnership agreement.

