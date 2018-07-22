MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - People in Muskegon Heights marched nearly three miles Saturday to promote togetherness and cooperation in the community.

A few dozen participated in the third annual 2,000 Man Unity March at Rowan Park in downtown Muskegon Heights.

The march started as a reaction to homicides in the city and has grown into a display of community development, said Eddie Sanders Jr., the event’s organizer.

“Every step we take, we’re putting unity back in the community,” Sanders said. “And we want it to just be a visual image of what a group of people can do on a united front. And our youth need to see that.”

These efforts are part of what’s bringing Muskegon Heights back, said Police Chief Joseph Thomas.

“It’s going to take some time,” Thomas said. “It’s going to take the people. You can’t do it by one person. And I can almost tell you right now: No police chief and no police department can make the city safe. The people who live, work and play here can make it safe. And this is the beginning right here."

Following the march, people were given free books, literacy kits and food. Mercy Health also offered free screenings.

The event had a small job fair, which Sanders said employed on site in past years.

“I'm currently homeless and looking for work,” said Travis Peel. “And I’ve been put in a place of volunteerism where I can connect with the community and it's afforded me some opportunities—immediate opportunities as well as long term opportunities."

The day is much more than a march, Sanders said.

“We just come back to love and unity and peace like it used to be,” he said. “And it's doable. Let's make Muskegon Heights great again."

