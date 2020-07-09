West Michigan churches 'Stand Together' to address national social unrest

A collaborative event aims to address community violence and division with christian fun.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Beulah Baptist and Port City churches came together to try and set an example for what they would like to see in their community.

The 'We Stand Together Rally' took place Sunday at Heritage Park at 3 p.m.

The pastor of Beulah Baptist, James Williams, said that the event was used as a response to the social unrest with the planning starting shortly after Jacob Blake, a Wisconsin man, was shot by police.

"We were just looking to find a productive and constructive response to the violence going on around the country, all the unrest. And we are just hopeful that we can get together a bunch of people, a diverse group of people, from all over West Michigan to show that we can stand together for justice and peace no matter how we vote. We still want to be peaceful and we want to respect one another," said Williams.

Other community organizations involved in making this event possible were the Social Justice Commission of Muskegon County, Muskegon Community College, United Way of the Lakeshore, and Muskegon Rotary.