Henry Street Walmart hosts Muskegon area 'Shop with a Cop'

Around 50 area children were given $100 to buy gifts not just for themselves, but for their family members also, ahead of the holidays.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Ronald Jenkins and Mike Kaffenberger remember being that kid that "didn't have" growing up, and how much community support meant to them. That's why they were so emotional Thursday night watching the Muskegon area Shop With A Cop event unfold at the Walmart on Henry Street.

"I remember shopping when I was eighth grade, getting some extra money, and buying my younger brother's clothes for Christmas," said Kaffenberger who serves as the General Manager for My Auto Imports.

"Being able to see children smile, the mother and father smile, because someone is reaching out to help them. This is what Christmas season is about, and this is what we are trying to get back to our community," said Jenkins who owns the West Michigan Lake Hawks basketball team.

The Lake Hawks and My Auto teamed up with Walmart and several Muskegon County law enforcement agencies for the event, which provided $100 to each child so they could shop not only for themselves but also for their parents.

"It's also great for these officers, and a lot of the officers are newer officers, and they get to experience this for the first time," said Sgt. Jennifer Rhyndress of the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

"I've been doing this for 10 years. But you know, every year is something different every year is just gives you that really good feeling, especially around the holidays."

Cameron Bell is a parent of children who shopped Thursday night. He says he used to participate in Shop With A Cop himself, and he's glad his children get to experience that level of community as well.

"It's a really good experience as a young age, for kids to be involved with the community and police officers, firefighters, all sorts of stuff like that," Bell said.

The Lake Hawks In Flight Foundation and My Auto are always looking for partners. They say they want to make next year's event better than ever.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.